Senate bill that would raise jury pay in Virginia from $30 to $100 a day moves forward in General Assembly

Assuming juries are empaneled at the same pre-pandemic rate going forward at $100 a day, it is anticipated the proposed bill would result in an expenditure of $5,340,201 annually to cover expected juror compensation — or more than double the 2019 amount.

"We had a heck of a time with finance staff, getting our arms around where the money came from and what it would cost," Lewis told the committee.

Staff with the planning and budget office pointed out in the bill's fiscal impact statement that the $5.3 million figure does not reflect the expected increase in the number of defendants who will opt for jury trials, due to changes in state law passed in 2020 regarding jury sentencing.

During the General Assembly's 2020 special session, lawmakers passed a bill that transfers sentencing responsibilities for a jury trial from the jurors to a judge, unless a defendant specifically requests it to be set by the jury. Until the law was passed, Virginia and Kentucky were the only two states where if a defendant or prosecutor asked for a jury trial, the jury must also recommend the sentence — which in the large majority of cases is imposed by the presiding judge.