Senate committee votes to certify Black Chesterfield judge for reappointment after tense debate

"This is the third time for this motion," Morrissey said. "I don't know why we keep visiting this issue."

But Norment insisted a unanimous vote wasn't required. "Mr. Chairman, no vote has taken place [previously on O'Berry's certification] so there's nothing to reconsider" that could require unanimity. The committee's clerk agreed.

Morrissey then repeated his earlier arguments why O'Berry should not be certified.

"This matter is between the Chesterfield delegation and not the gentleman from James City County," Morrissey said in closing. "I have no idea what the machinations are from the other side, but we have said repeatedly that we're not going to interfere with other's people's bailiwick. So Mr. Chairman I'm going to ask you again to move that this matter is not on the docket, and for a myriad of reasons, that she not be certified."

Said Norment: "Mr. Chairman, I made a motion that was seconded, that she be certified, and that is the matter before the committee and nothing else, in spite of the protestations."

The vote to certify O'Berry came three days after the state NAACP and the Baptist Ministers' Conference of Richmond & Vicinity issued a letter to certain legislators calling for a vote on O'Berry's certification on Monday.