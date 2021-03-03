Senators recommend U.S. attorney candidates for two Virginia positions

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine on Wednesday recommended candidates for the U.S. Attorney vacancies in the Eastern and Western districts of Virginia to President Joe Biden.

Jessica Aber, an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia in Richmond, and John Hall, a civil litigator at the law firm of Covington & Burling and a former assistant U.S. attorney, for the Eastern District position, were named in the senators' letter to the White House.

The Eastern District of Virginia, which stretches from Northern Virginia, through Richmond and Central Virginia to the Tidewater region, serves roughly 6 million people. Because of its proximity to the Washington, D.C. area and the many military, government and high tech facilities located there, the Eastern District is one of the preeminent in the country.

In the Western District the Virginia senators recommended Christopher Kavanaugh, an assistant U.S. attorney in the Western District of Virginia, and Erin B. Ashwell, the chief deputy attorney general for the state of Virginia.