Senators recommend U.S. attorney candidates for two Virginia positions

U.S. Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine on Wednesday recommended candidates for the U.S. Attorney vacancies in the Eastern and Western districts of Virginia to President Joe Biden.
Jessica Aber, an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia in Richmond, and John Hall, a civil litigator at the law firm of Covington & Burling and a former assistant U.S. attorney, for the Eastern District position, were named in the senators' letter to the White House.
The Eastern District of Virginia, which stretches from Northern Virginia, through Richmond and Central Virginia to the Tidewater region, serves roughly 6 million people. Because of its proximity to the Washington, D.C. area and the many military, government and high tech facilities located there, the Eastern District is one of the preeminent in the country.
In the Western District the Virginia senators recommended Christopher Kavanaugh, an assistant U.S. attorney in the Western District of Virginia, and Erin B. Ashwell, the chief deputy attorney general for the state of Virginia.
"Panels of esteemed attorneys from across the Commonwealth interviewed Ms. Aber, Mr. Hall, Mr. Kavanaugh, and Ms. Ashwell, along with many other excellent candidates. After considering the panels' reviews and conducting our own interviews, we find these four candidates to be exceptionally qualified for the position of U.S Attorney," states the letter.
The White House will now nominate one person for each vacancy for the Senate Judiciary Committee to consider and then confirmation by the full Senate will be sought.
The Eastern District's former U.S. attorney, G. Zachary Terwilliger, left the job Jan. 15 after 2½ years for private practice. Acting U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh, in charge of the office since Terwilliger's departure, did not apply for the position. Parekh is the first person of color to head the office in it's 232-year history.
"I look forward to continuing my service here as a career federal prosecutor, and I am committed to working closely with whomever is ultimately nominated and confirmed," he said.
(804) 649-6340