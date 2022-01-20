Serial sexual attacker who 'stalked and filmed and preyed' on women in the Fan is sentenced to 87 additional years

* A young woman reported that on Sept. 21, 2018, she and a group of friends were walking south on Harrison Street after leaving a restaurant, and when they got close to the 1100 block of West Cary Street a man came up behind her and pulled up her dress about 12:30 a.m. The suspect then crouched down behind and underneath her; the suspect fled after the victim screamed.

* Later on the same night, a young woman reported that after being out with friends at a local restaurant, she walked home by herself and arrived about 1:50 a.m. in the 1100 block of Floyd Avenue. She left the rear door unlocked, changed her clothes and went to bed. She awoke shortly thereafter to a man sexually assaulting her. The victim pushed the man off her and then out of her home before locking the door; the intruder tried to re-enter before fleeing.

* A young woman reported that on Sept. 22, 2018, after she left a party in the 1300 block of Floyd Avenue, she heard someone running up behind her as she was walking on Brunswick Street about 4 a.m. The victim felt someone lift the back of her skirt, making contact with her buttocks, and seeing a flash from the suspect's cellphone. The suspect fled when she screamed.