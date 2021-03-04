Service planned Friday for Henrico police captain killed in hit and run

A memorial service will take place Friday afternoon for Henrico County police Capt. Donald Lee Lambert Jr., who was killed in a hit-and-run crash while he was jogging last Saturday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The public service will start at 2 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church and is open to anyone - a private family service will take place earlier. But space will be limited due to COVID restrictions. Social distancing and face masks are required.

The funeral will also be live streamed by Bliley's Funeral Homes. Those who cannot attend in person may use this link: yourstreamlive.com/events/1782314; and the password is SNElQj.