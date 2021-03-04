 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Service planned Friday for Henrico police captain killed in hit and run
0 comments
top story

Service planned Friday for Henrico police captain killed in hit and run

{{featured_button_text}}

A memorial service will take place Friday afternoon for Henrico County police Capt. Donald Lee Lambert Jr., who was killed in a hit-and-run crash while he was jogging last Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The public service will start at 2 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church and is open to anyone - a private family service will take place earlier. But space will be limited due to COVID restrictions. Social distancing and face masks are required.

The funeral will also be live streamed by Bliley's Funeral Homes. Those who cannot attend in person may use this link: yourstreamlive.com/events/1782314; and the password is SNElQj.

Lambert_Don_Captain.jpg

Donald L. Lambert Jr. was fatally hit by a tow truck while he was jogging near his home Saturday.

 Courtesy of Henrico County Police
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests in Myanmar continue after dozens killed

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News