Settlement reached with Richmond groups accused of preying on poor tenants

A settlement has been reached with Richmond groups accused of defrauding people with poor credit scores who were seeking housing.

The settlement announced by the Virginia Attorney General’s Office is with JumpStart University Inc., Vasilios Supportive Housing Initiative and Carl S. Vaughan over violations of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act and the Virginia Residential Landlord and Tenant Act.

The two groups, which Vaughan oversees, advertised as being able to help those with bad credit find housing, but failed to deliver support services and evicted renters, according to the lawsuit.

The suit said they falsely advertised programs to low-income tenants and misrepresented that they were entering into a housing program. The lawsuit also said the identity of the owner of leased premises in the subleases used was not disclosed.

Under the agreement, the groups have to pay $10,000 in restitution to consumers who entered subleases.