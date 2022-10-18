Seventh-grader stabbed at Brookland Middle School

A Brookland Middle School seventh-grader is hospitalized after a stabbing at the school, police said.

The stabbing happened at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday on school grounds. A school resource officer responded quickly and the school was put into lockdown, police said.

A person of interest is in custody and no one outside the school is being sought at this time, police said.

On Tuesday afternoon, lines of parents and guardians waited to pick up students outside the 9200 Lydell Drive school.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact Henrico police at (804) 501-5000.