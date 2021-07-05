'Sexual predator' who filmed his attacks on women in the Fan District sentenced to 127 years

The night before Katie was attacked, about half a mile away, two women were assaulted as they slept in the same room.

The pair awoke confused. Their clothes had been cut from their bodies — a similar method was used in a 2015 assault.

Like Katie, it would be months before they learned what happened.

“Three years ago, when the cops sat me down and asked what I remembered from the previous night, one of them offhandedly said, ‘If you had been raped or anything like that, you would probably remember it,’” one victim wrote in an impact statement she read aloud at a trial earlier this year. “Even as I stared down at the thumb-shaped bruises on my inner thighs, I thought I was immune.”

***

On Sept. 27, 2018, Harvey turned himself in to VCU police, who arrested him.

He was questioned about two “up-skirting” incidents near the Monroe Park campus that had occurred a few days earlier.

At 12:45 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2018, a VCU student reported that while she was walking in the first block of South Harrison Street, near West Cary Street, a man approached her from behind and pulled up her dress.