'She just wanted a fun-filled life': Family mourns Henrico woman reported missing before found dead

"We wanted to be in between, where both [communities] could come," Cecilia Dye said. "And she'll be high on top of the city, and we'll be able to celebrate her life."

A private funeral service is planned for Monday at 11 a.m. at Manning Funeral and Cremation Services, which can be streamed online. Cecilia Dye said the family is $3,000 short of paying for the service, and is asking for donations to be sent directly to the funeral home.

Cecilia Dye and the family described Tajah as a vivacious and strong woman. "A princess," her aunt Makiesha Dye said, adding that At’taysiyah Dye would be wearing a tiara at the funeral.

"Like she'd say, 'Have good energy,'" Cecilia Dye said Tuesday behind her family. The members of the family surrounding her laughed, and nodded at the familiar phrase. "She don't want you're negative vibes. No bad vibes."

The family celebrated what would have been Tajah's 24th birthday on Feb. 11 without knowing what had happened to her. They last reported seeing her on Jan. 19. When they reported her missing to Henrico police two days later, the family told police it was "abnormal for Tajah to go this long and have no contact with anyone within the family," according to a release from the department.