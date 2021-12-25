'She was just a great kid': Eumiyah Thompson is one of 98 children to be shot in Richmond in 3 years

Thompson is one of at least 37 children under age 18 to be shot in Richmond this year, and one of five kids to die from their injuries. Over the past three years, at least 98 children have been shot in the city, 14 of them fatally, according to statistics provided by the Richmond Police Department under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.

Thompson’s death has had a huge impact on Spartan Academy, where she was close to many of the staff and other students, said Eric Martin, executive director of the school.

“She was just a great kid,” he said. “She was a very positive young lady. She made the best of every situation.”

Martin said Spartan Academy has lost multiple current or former students to gun violence during each of the six years he has worked there.

“It happens too often,” he said.

Martin said Thompson had a strong sense of fairness. If a staff member asked one student to tuck in the shirt of their school uniform, but another student was getting away with having their shirt untucked, she would speak up. She also expected staff members to tuck in their shirts to set an example.