Shooting between two people in parking lot of Henrico warehouse leaves man critically injured
Police lights day

Henrico County police are investigating after a shooting between two people in a warehouse's parking lot Tuesday afternoon left a man with life-threatening injuries.

About 2:20 p.m., Henrico police received a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Mary Street, just northeast of the Interstate 64 exit for Richmond International Airport.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been injured in the shooting. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

According to Henrico police's preliminary investigation, the shooting occurred between two people in a parking lot of a busy warehouse. Detectives do not believe the shooting was an act of violence toward employees or the employer, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rosser at (804) 501-5247.

You can also submit tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Breaking News