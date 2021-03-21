 Skip to main content
Shooting in Chesterfield County on Sunday leaves man with serious injuries
Shooting in Chesterfield County on Sunday leaves man with serious injuries

A man was shot and seriously wounded Sunday afternoon in Chesterfield County, the police said.

The shooting unfolded in the 6100 block of Cricklewood Drive. Officers were summoned to the area shortly after 4 p.m. for a report that someone had been shot.

Officers located a man with a gunshot wound at the scene, and he was taken to a hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

