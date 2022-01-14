Shooting in Fan District marks Richmond's first killing of this year

Richmond police are investigating the first slaying of the year after a man was shot Friday in the Fan District.

At 1:18 p.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of West Grace Street where they found the man, police said. The man, who police have not yet identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say they have detained another man, whom they also have not identified. They are not looking for anyone else in connection with the shooting, police said.

For now, police have classified the shooting as a death investigation, a term the department uses for a slaying before determining whether it was a homicide.

Last year ended with 101 slayings, more than any year since 2004. Richmond police reported 93 of those killings as homicides, which do not include accidental shooting deaths or self-defense killings. Virginia State Police also investigated a homicide that occurred within the city limits on Interstate 95 last year.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.