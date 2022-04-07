 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shooting in Richmond's East End leaves man critically injured

A shooting in Richmond's East End left a victim critically injured on Wednesday evening.

At about 7:15 p.m. officers heard gunfire in the area of Selden Street in the Fairfield Court neighborhood.

Shortly thereafter, police received a call reporting random gunfire. A man with an apparent gunshot wound was taken by a personal vehicle to a local hospital and then transported to another hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said Thursday.

The shooting scene was determined to be in the 2300 block of Selden Street.

