Shooting in Richmond's East End leaves man critically injured

A shooting in Richmond's East End left a victim critically injured on Wednesday evening.
At about 7:15 p.m. officers heard gunfire in the area of Selden Street in the Fairfield Court neighborhood.
Shortly thereafter, police received a call reporting random gunfire. A man with an apparent gunshot wound was taken by a personal vehicle to a local hospital and then transported to another hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said Thursday.
The shooting scene was determined to be in the 2300 block of Selden Street.