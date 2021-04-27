Shooting in South Richmond leaves woman dead and four others injured

A woman was killed and four others were injured — including a child and two teenagers, police said — in a shooting Tuesday in South Richmond.

About 6:30 p.m., Richmond police responded to apartments in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike, across the street from George Wythe High School, after receiving a report of a shooting.

Police said arriving officers discovered that several people had been shot: two women, two teenagers and a child. The gunshot victims were taken to a hospital, where one of the women died. Two of the others were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The state medical examiner's office will determine the manner and cause of the woman's death.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney issued a statement about 10:30 p.m.

"Earlier this evening, five innocent bystanders in our city were shot, one fatally, in a single, senseless act of gun violence," he wrote. "This is a tragedy that no community should have to experience. My heart aches for our families."

Stoney added: "If you know anything, please say something."

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.