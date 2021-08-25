Shooting leaves one dead, another wounded in South Richmond

A man was fatally shot and another was wounded Tuesday in South Richmond.

The police were summoned at 3:21 p.m. to the 2200 block of Halifax Avenue for a report of a shooting. Arriving officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

A second man who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound while in the 2200 block of Halifax Avenue was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, the authorities said. His injury was not believed to be life-threatening.

The shootings are under investigation and the police did not immediately identify the man who died.