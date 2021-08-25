 Skip to main content
Shooting leaves one dead, another wounded in South Richmond
Shooting leaves one dead, another wounded in South Richmond

A man was fatally shot and another was wounded Tuesday in South Richmond.

The police were summoned at 3:21 p.m. to the 2200 block of Halifax Avenue for a report of a shooting. Arriving officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

A second man who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound while in the 2200 block of Halifax Avenue was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, the authorities said. His injury was not believed to be life-threatening.

The shootings are under investigation and the police did not immediately identify the man who died.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

