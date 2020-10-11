Shootings surge: After the gunshots, Roanoke Valley families grieve

But there is a comfort to just knowing that they’re there. And Dudley said he believes Taylor does know when people think of him.

“He’ll always be able to hear us,” he said.

Memories, community, connection. Those are guideposts many cited as they work to find a way forward.

******

For Joyce, her faith and her family helped her process her sorrow, as did the deep support she was able to find and to share through the advocacy group FEDUP that she would co-found to help other families victimized by violence.

There were still hard days. Four years after losing her son, she sought grief counseling, realizing she needed to add to her network of support. Up until then, she said, she had kept herself so busy, always on the move.

“I wasn’t feeling what I needed to feel. Then, wham, one day I started feeling it and feeling that pain was just overwhelming,” she said. “I look back on it all now and think how in the world did I get through it. I go back to my faith and my belief.”