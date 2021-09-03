Short Pump Middle School teacher accused of rape, taking indecent liberties with minor is arrested

A Short Pump Middle School teacher accused of rape and taking indecent liberties with a minor has been arrested in North Carolina.

Dean Lakey, 60, of Henrico County is a physical education teacher at Short Pump Middle. He has been on administrative leave since the spring.

Henrico police said in a news release Friday that they opened an investigation into an incident from the 2016-17 school year based on a tip from Child Protective Services. After a long-term investigation, Henrico police sought grand jury indictments Aug. 25 for one count of rape, two counts of forcible sodomy, and three counts of indecent liberties with a minor as a custodian.

Lakey was taken into custody without incident in Currituck County, N.C., on Thursday, police said. He is being held without bond at the Currituck County Detention Center pending his extradition to Henrico.

Kim Sigler, principal of Short Pump Middle, wrote in a message to the school community Friday: