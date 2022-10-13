Short Pump teacher found not guilty in student sex assault case

A Henrico County jury found Short Pump Middle School gym teacher Dean Lakey not guilty of five five felony charges that stemmed from allegations that he sexually assaulted a student in 2017.

Lakey, 61, said after the jury reached its verdict on Thursday that he is thankful for his friends and family who helped him along the way, especially his three daughters.

“Their love and support have been very helpful,” Lakey told reporters outside of the courtroom.

The 18-year-old woman who accused Lakey of assault testified on Tuesday, the first day of the trial. She said that on an evening in March 2017, Lakey came into the girls bathroom at Short Pump Middle School and assaulted her from behind. She was 12 years old at the time, and was about to leave school following an after school activity, she said.

Defense attorney Craig Cooley said it was impossible for Lakey to have assaulted her or even to be at Short Pump Middle School that evening. Lakey was at Deep Run High School testing students in the concussion room, and then at his daughter’s soccer meeting, the defense showed through Lakey’s text messages from that evening.

“The prosecution’s theory has been conjured up,” Cooley said during his closing statement on Thursday. “The prosecution can’t (show evidence) because it didn’t happen.”

The woman testified on Tuesday that after the first assault that happened after school, Lakey followed her to the same bathroom during gym class several times and assaulted her.

In his testimony on Wednesday, Lakey denied all of the woman’s allegations.

Teachers who worked with Lakey during that gym class testified on Wednesday that they never saw Lakey leave class.

The woman said that she continued to use the same bathroom during gym class where Lakey repeatedly assaulted her because students vaped in the other bathroom.

“The choice is smell vape or be raped. Which would you pick,” Cooley asked the jury on Thursday. “She’s a straight-A student. Why didn’t she figure this out… Does this make any sense to you?”

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Alison Linas reminded the jury that they could convict Lakey based on the woman’s testimony alone.

Linas also tried to poke holes in Lakey’s alibi that he was in the concussion room at Deep Run High School the evening of March 2, 2017, because nobody laid eyes on him, she said.

“This was his window,” Linas said. “He never left Short Pump Middle School because he was too busy following a 12-year-old to the bathroom.”

The defense also focused on inconsistencies in the accusor’s statements to different people about the alleged assaults. Prosecutors argued that the girl’s trauma affected the details she could share.

“Just because some details vary doesn’t mean it didn’t happen,” Linas said. “The fundamental details of what happened in that bathroom never changed.”

But ultimately, the prosecution had no physical evidence or corroboration.

The first alleged assault, from which two of the charges stem from, was originally said to have happened between March 1 and 3 in 2017. But on Wednesday afternoon, Judge L.A. Harris said that the attorneys on Thursday could only speak of March 2 as the date the alleged assault could have happened.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the defense provided concrete evidence that it could not have happened on March 1 or 3.

The trial this week was a retrial, following another trial earlier this year. In June, a jury could not come to a unanimous decision, and Harris declared a mistrial.

This week’s trial differed from the June trial in several areas that seemed to strengthen the defense’s arguments. In June, the state did not prosecute charges related to the alleged assaults that the woman said happened during school hours. The only charges in the June trial were related to the first alleged assault that the woman said happened after school.

This week, several school employees testified that they never saw Lakey leave his gym class, and that nobody had ever complained about him leaving class unattended.

Additionally, the prosecution in June said that the first assault happened sometime over a span of several months.

Missing former VCU basketball player Rob Brandenberg found safe in North Carolina Former VCU basketball player Rob Brandenberg, who was reported missing on Monday, has been found safe in North Carolina.

The defense had a much narrower timeframe to defend this week – only three days. Lakey’s attorneys honed in on evidence showing Lakey’s exact whereabouts during those three days by showing text messages and grocery store receipts that documented his whereabouts down to the minute.

“This evidence does not support in any way anything other than a bald accusation,” Cooley said in court Thursday. “Being accused of being a sex offender of a child is devastating. What has happened here is Mr. Lakey suffered the loss of his reputation… (All of his colleagues) came here (to testify) because they know this is a terrible injustice.”

In an interview with reporters on Thursday, Cooley said that he and his client are appreciative of the jury, which “properly assessed the evidence and unanimously decided Lakey is not guilty.”

Lakey taught physical education at Short Pump Middle School from 1991, the year the school opened, until Henrico County Public Schools placed Lakey on paid administrative leave in April 2021. He was placed on unpaid administrative leave in September 2021 following his arrest, and remains on unpaid leave.