Short Pump teacher takes stand, denies sexually assaulting student

A Short Pump Middle School teacher took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday, denying the allegation that he sexually assaulted a former student.

Dean Lakey, 60, of Henrico County, has taught physical education at Short Pump Middle School for 30 years, since the school opened. He has been on unpaid administrative leave since April 2021, when school officials say they found out about the allegations, and Henrico police opened an investigation into an incident from the 2016-17 school year based on a tip from Child Protective Services.

He faces charges of object sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a minor.

“No, absolutely not,” said Lakey in response to his defense attorney Craig Cooley asking if he’d ever sexually assaulted a student.

His former student testified Tuesday, the first of what is expected to be a three-day trial. She told the jury that around 7 p.m. after school in March of 2017, Lakey followed her into a bathroom at the middle school, pushed her against a sink and assaulted her from behind.

She was 14 at the time, and didn’t tell anyone for four years. The Richmond Times-Dispatch does not identify accusers in sexual assault cases.

There are no other witnesses, no physical evidence, and no corroboration, said Cooley, asking the judge to strike the charges against his client outside of the earshot of the jury. The common legal maneuver is often made by the defense after the Commonwealth finishes presenting its evidence, and is again revisited after the defense rest.

“The allegation is totally without substantiation,” Cooley said adding that the victim’s “testimony is inherently incredible.”

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kelly Cotting, who is prosecuting the case, said it should be for the jury to decide whether they believe the girl’s testimony over Lakey’s. She asked the jurors Tuesday before they were selected if they could convict someone on just the testimony of a child.

Henrico Circuit Court Judge L.A. Harris Jr. agreed with Cotting before allowing the jury to return to resume the case. Though Harris frequently reprimanded the prosecutor in front of the jury for asking what he called improper questions, ordering Cotting at one point to sit down, and saying that they “were going to have tough couple of days.”

Lakey spent much of his two-hour testimony going through dozens of folders he’d compiled that accounted for his whereabouts nearly every school day during a six-month period around the alleged assault. After detailing his whereabouts through text messages, receipts from grocery stores and gas stations, and school and county recreation calendars for the month of January 2017, all parties agreed to narrow the time frame to just March 2017.

During that time, Lakey coached the junior varsity boy’s soccer team at Deep Run High School every day after school from 4 to 5:30 p.m. He also worked for the Richmond Strikers West Creek campus, where he was in charge of filling up storage bins with soccer equipment for tournaments the organization held throughout the month.

Cotting asked why Lakey never provided any of these texts, receipts or schedules to prosecutors or investigators. Lakey said an attorney — not Cooley — instructed him not to meet with investigators, so he didn’t.

Following Lakey’s tearful recounting of his arrest and 15 nights in jail, the defense rested.

Closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Then the jury will begin deliberating in the case.