Shots fired during road rage incident in Hanover County, police say

Road rage

In this image provided Wednesday by the Hanover Sherriff's Office, a truck that authorities said was involved in a road rage incident in which shots were fired is shown.

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a truck that authorities said was involved in a road rage incident in which shots were fired.

The department in a statement released Wednesday said deputies responded to the call at Mountain and Overhill Lake roads at about 4 p.m. Monday.

"Once on scene, deputies met with the victim and observed damage to their vehicle from apparent multiple gunshots," the statement said.

No injuries were reported.

The statement said the suspect vehicle was described as a green 1990s Dodge pickup that at the time of the incident had a motorcycle in the bed. At least two people were inside of the truck, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.  

 

 

