Since 2019, 30 immigrants have been charged or convicted in Richmond federal court of illegally re-entering U.S.

Cabrera re-entered the U.S. again this year, and on Feb. 13 he was arrested in Hanover County on charges that included identity theft and conspiracy to commit larceny. He pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges on Nov. 9 and was turned over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement.

Cabrera has illegally entered the U.S. at least five times, authorities said in court papers.

According to an affidavit filed by an ICE deportation officer, Cabrera was born in San Miguel, El Salvador, in 1972 and is a citizen of that country.

The federal agent said records show that Cabrera illegally entered the U.S. in 1995, and in 2001 applied for and won temporary protected status with the Immigration and Naturalization Service.

However, in 2002 he was arrested in Chesterfield on misdemeanor charges of discharging a firearm in public and destruction of property. He was convicted in 2003 and sentenced to a total of 18 months in jail.

In 2006, his temporary protected status was withdrawn because of his convictions. Then, in 2007, he was arrested in Chesterfield on a charge of driving while intoxicated; he was convicted and sentenced to 12 months. He was sent back to El Salvador in October 2009.