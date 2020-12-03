Since 2019, 30 immigrants have been charged or convicted in Richmond federal court of illegally re-entering U.S.

Two Salvadorans with criminal records pleaded guilty this week to re-entering the U.S. after being deported, bringing to 30 the number of foreign nationals charged or convicted of the offense during the past two years in U.S. District Court in Richmond.
Twenty immigrants that resided in a section of Virginia that encompasses more than half of the state — an area served by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Richmond — were charged or convicted of illegal re-entry offenses in 2019, a U.S. Attorney spokesman said Thursday. So far this year, 10 additional immigrants are facing charges or already have been found guilty — a number that authorities said was reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These cases represent precisely the type of criminal immigration defendant we are focused on here in [the Eastern District of Virginia,] — those who illegally enter the United States, and then choose to commit further crimes while here,” G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement provided Thursday to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
"All too often we see these individuals involved in drug trafficking, violent crime, driving under the influence, and crimes against vulnerable victims such as minors or the elderly," Terwilliger said.
In the most recent cases, Oscar O. Cabrera, 47, a resident of El Salvador, pleaded guilty Monday to illegally entering the U.S. after he most recently was deported — at U.S. taxpayer expense — following his 2016 conviction in Chesterfield County of illegally possessing a firearm, according to court papers.
Cabrera re-entered the U.S. again this year, and on Feb. 13 he was arrested in Hanover County on charges that included identity theft and conspiracy to commit larceny. He pleaded guilty to fraud-related charges on Nov. 9 and was turned over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement.
Cabrera has illegally entered the U.S. at least five times, authorities said in court papers.
According to an affidavit filed by an ICE deportation officer, Cabrera was born in San Miguel, El Salvador, in 1972 and is a citizen of that country.
The federal agent said records show that Cabrera illegally entered the U.S. in 1995, and in 2001 applied for and won temporary protected status with the Immigration and Naturalization Service.
However, in 2002 he was arrested in Chesterfield on misdemeanor charges of discharging a firearm in public and destruction of property. He was convicted in 2003 and sentenced to a total of 18 months in jail.
In 2006, his temporary protected status was withdrawn because of his convictions. Then, in 2007, he was arrested in Chesterfield on a charge of driving while intoxicated; he was convicted and sentenced to 12 months. He was sent back to El Salvador in October 2009.
He was back in the U.S. in December 2009, caught at the border in Texas and sent back again. In 2010, he was caught re-entering in Arizona and removed from the U.S., according to the affidavit.
He was caught in Chesterfield in 2016 when he was charged with possessing a firearm while not in the U.S. legally, driving while intoxicated, identity theft and obstruction of justice. Convictions led to more than five years in sentences, and he was sent back to El Salvador in 2017.
Cabrera will be sentenced March 11 on his latest conviction. He faces up to 10 years in prison but sentences for federal crimes typically are less than the maximum penalties.
In the second case, Francisco Edgardo Palacios-Arias, 24 — who previously has been convicted of sexual battery, extortion and larceny — pleaded guilty on Wednesday to illegally re-entering the U.S. after being deported.
According to court papers, Palacios-Arias first illegally entered the county sometime before February 2015.
Thereafter, Palacios-Arias was convicted of a series of offenses in Chesterfield between June 2015 and June 2017, which included sexual battery in June 2015; extortion of a school employee in December 2016; and two convictions of larceny, providing false identification to a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana in 2017, authorities said in court documents.
ICE agents arrested Palacios-Arias after his third set of convictions and he was deported in March 2018. He later illegally re-entered the U.S. and returned to Chesterfield. ICE officers arrested him in March.
Palacios-Arias faces up to two years in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 8.
