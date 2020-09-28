Sister of disabled Chesterfield woman indicted on felony murder, neglect charges

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The sister of a mentally and physically disabled woman who died in May 2019 of starvation and dehydration has been indicted on murder and felony neglect charges, Chesterfield County police announced Monday.

Davina R. Blackwell, 42, of the 5100 block of Whetstone Drive, was indicted Sept. 21 by a Chesterfield Circuit Court grand jury on charges of felony murder and abusing an incapacitated adult resulting in death. Blackwell was served with the indictments Thursday and is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.

Felony murder is the unintentional killing of a person while in the commission of another felony crime.

About 9 a.m. on May 24, 2019, police and rescue personnel responded to the family's home on Whetstone Road on a report that a woman was in cardiac arrest, police said.

Melissa Pierce, 47, was found unresponsive in her bed and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pierce was mentally and physically disabled and was not mobile, said Chesterfield police Lt. Brad Conner. She lived with relatives, including Blackwell, who were her caregivers, police said.

Based on evidence found at the scene on the day Pierce was found dead, her body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.