Sister of Marcus-David Peters marks third anniversary of brother's killing with public celebration

His death was her motivation to speak out, she said. First, to set the record straight about his story, then to call for police accountability, now in a bid to become Virginia’s next governor.

Days after the 2018 fatal shooting, Blanding invited reporters, including from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, to her home and spoke to them from her front porch.

“I’m not going to sit silently and allow the media to depict my brother and use the worst moments of his life to cover up the amazing person that he was,” she said recently in an interview reflecting back. “That was the first time I was vocal about it, and it just continued.”

Last summer, state legislators reached out to her during the uprisings to help with legislation creating a new crisis response for mental health calls. The new law ultimately carried Peters’ name, the Marcus Alert. At its signing, Blanding denounced the measure as “watered down and ineffective.”

“For our legislators to state that Marcus had a mental health crisis and to enact full legislation in his name, however continue to say that his murder was justified, it doesn’t even make sense,” Blanding said.

“He was an amazing man and had an amazing life in front of him,” Blanding said, and added that even though he is not here, Peters would “appreciate the fight for changes behind him.”