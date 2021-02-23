Six charged in complex drug smuggling scheme involving inmate mail at Chesterfield Jail

Six people have been charged following a two-month investigation into a complex scheme to smuggle drugs into the Chesterfield County Jail that authorities said involved exploiting a loophole in the facility's legal mail system for inmates.

Suboxone strips, which contain a mixture of buprenorphine and nalaxone medications used to treat opioid addiction, were being smuggled into the jail using "legal" mail addressed to inmates instead of general mail. Jail policy restricted deputies from more thoroughly examining legal mail in the same manner that general mail is inspected, the Chesterfield Sheriff's Office said.

In one instance, jail investigators discovered nearly two dozen Suboxone strips contained within one legal letter that had been delivered to an inmate. The strips are placed under the tongue to receive the narcotic effects of the drug mixture they contain.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"These strips are easily concealed in between paper, under postage stamps, and even under envelope flaps making them difficult to see through the use of X-ray technology," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Buprenorphine and nalaxone are man-made drugs that can be addictive and, in some cases, result in overdoses.