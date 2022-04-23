Six people were shot, one fatally, within a span of 8 minutes in Petersburg; 2 victims were children.

Six people were shot, one fatally, within a span of about eight minutes at three separate locations Friday evening in Petersburg. At least four of the victims, including children ages 11 and 12, were "just enjoying the evening" when struck by gunfire, police said.

The spurt of gun violence over such a short period had Petersburg authorities scrambling to keep up, with Police Chief Travis Christian calling Virginia State Police for assistance. Police haven't yet determined whether the three shooting incidents are related.

"It was eight minutes between all three calls," Petersburg Deputy Police Chief Emanuel Chambliss said Saturday. "Our detectives are still out right now, working on trying to determine if they're related and who's responsible."

The first call police received at 8:44 p.m. was of shots being fired along one of the city's retail strips in the 1800 block of South Crater Road. Upon arrival, officers learned the shooting had actually occurred a block east in the 1800 block of Fort Mahone Street, where a party was being held in a commercial building there.

Officers located Jamar Jones, 30, of Petersburg, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died after being taken to a local hospital.

The shooting occurred in a commercial space that can be leased for parties, and Jones apparently was among an undetermined number of people who were attending a party there Friday night, Chambliss said.

"We haven't determined how many people were there," Chambliss said. "There was evidence [of a shooting] collected on the outside and inside of that location."

As police were at that scene, they received a call minutes later of shots being fired and at least one person being wounded in a residential area in the 200 block of Holly Hill Drive, about a mile south of the Fort Mahone Street shooting.

Officers located four victims at the Holly Hill Drive scene — a man, 31, and three juveniles, ages 11, 12 and 16 — Chambliss said. The juveniles included one boy and two girls. None of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries, police said.

"They were residents just enjoying the evening and unfortunately got hit by gunfire by somebody being careless, with no regard for human life," Chambliss said. "All four were innocent bystanders; there's no indication that they were doing anything illegal while they were at their residence."

Within minutes of responding to the Holly Hill Drive address, police received a third report of gunfire and that a person had been shot in the 1800 block of Boydton Plank Road, about four miles away in the city's west end.

However, police couldn't locate a victim upon arrival. "We did not locate any evidence that a shooting had occurred there," Chambliss said.

Police soon learned that a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound had been taken by personal vehicle to an emergency medical facility off Interstate 95 in Colonial Heights, Chambliss said. The victim was later transferred to a Richmond hospital.

Due to multiple, coinciding shooting scenes, Petersburg's police chief requested forensic investigative assistance from Virginia State Police to help process the crime scene at the Holly Hill Drive location, spokeswoman Corinne Geller said Saturday.

"State police provided both uniform [officers] and investigative resources," Geller said. "All evidence collected has been turned over to Petersburg Police, which remains the lead [agency] at all three scenes."

Anyone with information about the shootings or heard or saw anything at the three locations is urged to contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1211. Information can also be provided anonymously at www.p3tips.com. Crime Solvers pays a reward that leads to an arrest and conviction.