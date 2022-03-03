Soldier who drove armored vehicle from Fort Pickett to Richmond arrested again

The solider arrested while driving an armored military vehicle through the streets of Richmond in June 2018 was arrested again for a separate crime in February, according to Richmond police.

Joshua Yabut, 33, from Richmond was arrested on Feb. 22 around 12 a.m. near the 2700 block of West Grace Street.

Police and medical personnel were responding to a woman in medical distress. Police said Yabut was also at the scene continuously disrupting medics from performing their job.

Yabut was given several warnings to leave the area but persisted his behavior and was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, police said.

After Yabut's 65-mile joyride from Fort Pickett to downtown Richmond, he was charged with eluding police, unauthorized use of vehicle and driving while intoxicated.

The episode earned him local fame and the nickname "Tank Man," although the vehicle he took wasn't technically a tank.

In August 2019, he entered pleas in Nottoway Circuit Court of not guilty by reason of insanity of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and violating the terms of his bond. After being treated at Central State Hospital, he was granted a conditional release in January 2020.