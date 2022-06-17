Someone slashed 54 tires on Midlothian Turnpike. Police say why.

A Chesterfield County man charged with slashing more than 54 tires at three auto businesses and a hotel on Midlothian Turnpike was upset about events in his personal life and acted out by destroying property, police said Friday.

The June 6 vandalism spree that caused more than $5,000 in damages "had nothing to do with those businesses," said Chesterfield police Sgt. Jonathan McDonald. "I think it was probably more of a crime of opportunity. He was there, and he was upset about something in his personal life and he acted out by attacking these businesses."

On Thursday, police arrested Andrew G. Heywood, 54, of the 12000 block of Stamford Road in Chesterfield. He was charged with one count of felony vandalism and three counts of misdemeanor vandalism.

He is accused of slashing tires on 14 vehicles at Haley Toyota; slashing tires on seven more vehicles at One Stop Auto; and slashing tires on two vehicles and a trailer at RnR Tires. Police said a total of 54 tires were damaged. All the businesses are in the 8300 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

In addition, police determined that Heywood was responsible for slashing the tires of three vehicles at a nearby hotel, and puncturing the tire of car at another adjacent business.

An image of the suspect from a surveillance video helped lead to Heywood's arrest.

Police didn't disclose what specifically in the suspect's personal life led him to commit mass property damage, but they emphasized it wasn't related to anything that involved the businesses.

“There is nothing in our investigation to indicate that he targeted those businesses because of any [issues he had] with those businesses, McDonald said.

Total damage exceeded $5,400 with the value of each tire destroyed set at $100.