Son charged with second-degree murder after mother was struck by a car, killed in Henrico County

A son has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly striking his mother with a car Thursday morning, according to Henrico County police.

Robyn I. Keels, 59, of Chesterfield County, was killed. Her 30-year-old son, Andre Vincent Keels, of Henrico, was arrested and charged in connection to her death.

Henrico police initially responded to the scene, in the 7800 block of Point Hollow Drive, for a mental health call for service. At 9:27 a.m. Thursday, a 9-1-1 caller reported a naked man outside yelling, according to police.

As officers arrived, they found a women "with trauma" in a nearby front yard, police said. The naked man was in the driver's seat of a Hyundai SUV, which police said was used to strike the woman.

Police said the deadly interaction occurred just before officers arrived.

Andre Keels was taken to a hospital and medically cleared before he was taken into custody.

Police said they are working alongside the State Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with additional information about this incident can call Detective Noah at (804) 501-5581. Community members may provide anonymous tips by calling (804) 780-1000 or online at p3TIPS.com.