Southside Plaza shooting victim dies

A man found with a gunshot wound at Southside Plaza died Saturday evening after being transported to a hospital, according to Richmond police.

Police were called to the 4700 block of Southside Plaza around 4:21 p.m., where they found the victim.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.