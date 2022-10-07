Special prosecutor ends probe of alleged Powhatan County hate crime

A special prosecutor investigating a 2020 alleged hate crime incident involving a Black teen, who was marked with racial slurs while intoxicated and unconscious at a party in Powhatan County, has ended the probe after being told the teen is unable to participate in the investigation due to an ongoing medical issue.

The parents and a family advocate of Jerry Chambers Jr., now 18, are critical of the decision, and say that he is available to testify before a grand jury proceeding that had been convened to investigate the matter.

"After reviewing everything and the totality of the situation, we decline to prosecute," said Petersburg Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Joseph Lee, who was appointed in December 2021 to investigate the incident.

"Mr. Jerry Chambers Jr. is the main witness in this case, and we would need him to participate. So based upon that, I'm closing the matter and I've advised the court of that decision."

Lee said he based his decision on letter he received this week from Richmond attorney JeRoyd W. Greene III, a lawyer the Chambers family hired to represent the young man's legal interests. In the letter, Lee said Greene stated his client would not be able to participate in any meetings, hearings or functions for the foreseeable future due to his current medical status. Lee declined to specify the type of medical issue, citing privacy concerns.

The teen’s parents, Jerry and Kristle Chambers, said in a Sept. 14 lawsuit they filed against Powhatan authorities in U.S. District Court in Richmond that their son was not doing well as a result of the alleged hate crime and was suffering from mental health problems that have required multiple hospitalizations.

On May 1, Jerry Chambers Jr. spoke in front of 100 people during a press conference and rally. He talked about the impact the incident had on his life, which included a suicide attempt, and said law enforcement refused "to do their job."

An investigation by the Powhatan Sheriff's Department determined that during a September 2020 party held at a residence being rented by a 19-year-old man in the 2600 block of Pilkington Road, mostly white teenage attendees wrote racial slurs and a swastika, among other offensive markings, with a marker on Chambers' head while he was intoxicated and unconscious. They also draped him with a Confederate flag while he was sitting hunched over a toilet, and took multiple pictures of the teen and distributed them via social media.

One photo depicts the teen asleep or unconscious on a couch, with the N-word, the letters KKK, a drawing of a penis, the phrase "F---BLM," and "White Lives Matter" scrawled on his head. A sex toy was placed near his neck.

Chambers Jr. was 16 at the time and had been given permission by his parents to spend the night at his friend/teammate's house, according to the parents' lawsuit. At the time, the teen was a new student at Benedictine College Preparatory school and was an active member of several sports teams there.

Powhatan Sheriff Brad Nunnally said in April that the subjects responsible were identified, but criminal warrants for misdemeanor assault could not be obtained because the statute of limitations for the offense had exceeded the statutory cap of one year.

In their lawsuit, the Jerry and Kristle Chambers said that a Powhatan deputy told them in September 2020 that the party incident involved Class 6 felony offenses against their son, and there is no statute of limitations on hate crimes and related felonies.

The teen’s parents, who were appointed his legal guardians after he was declared an incapacitated adult, also said in their complaint that Powhatan authorities violated the family’s civil rights because they are Black and failed to provide them equal protection under the law under the 14th Amendment. They filed the action as pro se litigants, meaning they are representing themselves without an attorney.

The Powhatan Sheriff’s Office and Powhatan Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office denied the claims — saying a thorough investigation was conducted — and have filed motions for dismissal of the complaint.

Lee confirmed that he had convened a grand jury to look into the matter and the panel met on at least one occasion. Grand jury proceedings are secret by law and Lee is prohibited in disclosing what was discussed or what witnesses were called to testify.

The grand jury proceedings began in September and were not far enough along to reach a conclusion before being terminated this week.

Reached Thursday, Jerry and Kristle Chambers deferred to Bernadette Lark, a family advocate, to comment on the special prosecutor's decision to end the investigation.

Lark, with the Chambers on the same phone call, said Jerry Chambers Jr. has been "available to be a witness against the crimes that hurt him," and he showed up Sept. 7, ready to testify before the grand jury. The family provided a copy of the Sept. 7 subpoena. They declined to say whether the teen ultimately testified or stayed for the duration of the grand jury proceedings.

The family said the teen was subpoenaed to testify again on Wednesday, the same day Greene, who is representing the teen, sent a letter to the special prosecutor that he would be unable to attend due to his medical status.

"I can be sick and I can also be a victim and I can also be available to a subpoena," Lark said, adding, "Every time they walked in, or tried to meet with them, they were told no."

Lark and the parents indicated they didn't know about Greene's letter to the special prosecutor, and they didn't seem to agree with the attorney's view that Jerry Jr. could not participate any any legal proceedings. They said he was retained for one purpose — to support him at the grand jury. Greene could not be reached for comment.

Lark said it was "interesting" that the investigation was being closed within a few weeks of the Chambers family filing suit against Powhatan authorities.

Lee said he was never allowed to interview the teen to get his account of what occurred. The prosecutor said he spoke with Chambers' father within the last two months, and the father advised him that his son was not available to talk with him.

"I didn't question the father about any details of the case," Lee added. "My only question to the father was, 'Can I speak with your son?' And at that time, I was advised that he was receiving some treatment of some sort."

"In a case like this, you need first-hand accounts — especially from the subject of the allegations — to know exactly what happened," Lee added. "He is the definition of an essential witness or material witness."

Lee could not immediately be reached again to comment on the parents' claim that their son was available to participate in the investigation.

In April, Sheriff Nunnally said that his office thoroughly investigated the incident, and he provided a detailed account of the steps that were taken that ultimately led to the appointment of the special prosecutor.

Nunnally said investigators conducted interviews with some of the participants, and learned that similar behavior occurred at earlier gatherings at the house, and attendees would write graffiti on people and take compromising pictures of them "in what they considered a party joke." However, the sheriff did not condone such behavior or offer it as justification for what happened to Jerry Chambers Jr. It was unknown whether the earlier incidents included racial slurs.

Nunnally has said that the teen's parents came to the sheriff's office on Sept. 14, 2020, to advise that their son had been assaulted. They showed a couple of photographs they had found on their son's cell phone to a deputy and "expressed that they were not sure if they wanted to file a report due to concerns they had about the legal process."

The parents provided no further information, he said, and the deputy encouraged them to meet with Powhatan's chief prosecutor to discuss their concerns. The deputy scheduled an appointment for the following morning, but they didn't show up, he said. Afterwards, the sheriff's office contacted them twice and "both times they stated they were not interested in filing a report or proceeding in any way with a criminal investigation," Nunnally said.

Fifteen months later, on Dec. 3, 2021, the Chambers returned to the sheriff's office and said they would now like to file a report and proceed with an investigation. Nunnally said his office did so.

After determining that misdemeanor assault charges could not be obtained because the statute of limitations had expired, and that the offenses did not rise to felonies, Nunnally said the case was then forwarded to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office for further review to ensure all possible avenues for prosecution were explored. The FBI was also contacted.

In April, Chambers' family advocate Sa'ad El-Amin wrote in a press release that following a "forensic interview" conducted by the FBI, the Bureau "concluded that the photos did not establish that any crime was committed against the victim." An FBI agent "informed the victim's parents that 'writing is not a crime' " the release said.

After a conflict arose with another advocate of the Chambers family, then-Powhatan Commonwealth's Attorney Richard Cox asked the court to appoint a special prosecutor.