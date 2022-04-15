Special prosecutor investigating whether Chesterfield detective violated law in altering 7 search warrants

A special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate whether a Chesterfield County police detective violated state law in altering seven search warrants tied to a drug and firearms investigation that resulted in the seizure of contraband and five people being charged.

Following the police search of multiple homes, the Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney's Office discovered in February that search warrants issued by a Chesterfield magistrate didn't match the warrants that narcotics Detective Robert Sprouse had filed in Chesterfield and Richmond circuit courts, where records are kept of search warrants executed by police.

Upon that discovery, the prosecutor's office moved immediately to withdraw all charges against the five defendants and have them released from jail.

Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Davenport also asked the Court to appoint Spotsylvania County Commonwealth's Attorney Travis Bird as special prosecutor to investigate the matter further, and determine whether any criminal charges are appropriate against the detective, who has since left the department. The investigation remains ongoing.

In reviewing the altered search warrants, Chesterfield authorities don't believe Sprouse added any false information to the documents. However, after the search warrants were served, the detective is alleged to have added details to the warrants that Virginia law requires be included before any search warrant can be issued. Those details may have been left out by mistake, authorities said.

Obtaining a search warrant requires a police officer to swear an oath to a judge or magistrate that the facts he or she provided in the application for the warrant are true.

"The problem we discovered was that the search warrants the magistrate issued during the investigation of the offenses were not identical to the ones that Detective Robert Sprouse filed with the court," Davenport and Chief Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Jennifer Nesbitt said in response to inquiries by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "This fact created evidentiary and constitutional issues for the prosecution and our office elected not to proceed."

There were seven search warrants affected, five of which were filed in Chesterfield and two in Richmond. There does not appear to be any problems with supporting affidavits that a police officer is required to provide by law to justify a search, the prosecutors said. Search warrant affidavits generally include facts of the case that an officer provides in written form to obtain a search warrant.

State law requires that a search warrant include the criminal offense associated with the search, or the identity of the person to be arrested for whom a warrant has been issued as it relates to the search being made. It also must include the name or a description of the place being searched, and a general description of the property that police are searching. The warrant must also state what property or which person the police are looking for.

Sprouse initially omitted information pertaining to the locations being searched.

Since the discovery, Nesbitt said the prosecutor's office has reviewed other pending cases associated with Sprouse and, because of credibility issues, he will not be called as a testifying witness in any future cases.

"We have made adjustments on other pending cases in which he was involved," Nesbitt said. "However, we have no reason to believe he ever did this before, and every reason to believe that he did not do this before. So it doesn't automatically affect the integrity of all the previous convictions where he was involved. Because in a lot of those cases there are multiple narcotics detectives all working together, and there's no issue with any of the others."

Sprouse is no longer employed by Chesterfield police but the department did not say whether he was fired or resigned. He could not be reached for comment.

Attorney David Whaley, who represented one of the five defendants charged, commended the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office for disclosing the detective's actions and withdrawing charges against the affected defendants.

"They stepped up and did the right thing and notified counsel, and the decisions that they've made have been very honorable," Whaley said. "They've done exactly what we would expect a public official to do in this situation."

In February, the Chesterfield prosecutor's office notified the Chesterfield Bar Association of the problem, and asked for the organization's assistance in searching for cases in which the detective's involvement may have affected the outcome of a case. The office received a couple of inquiries, and in one case it was determined that Sprouse was not involved. In a second case, Sprouse was assigned just as the "reporter" to document the activities of the other detectives, Nesbitt said.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Feb. 24, Chesterfield Police Chief Jeffrey Katz outlined the search warrant issue involving the detective without disclosing his name. The chief noted the officer had been placed on administrative leave with suspended police powers until the matter was investigated thoroughly.

"This modification of a public document is inappropriate and potentially illegal," Katz wrote. "This conduct falls outside of my expectations and our standards of conduct. What had been a simple mistake was compounded into a profound credibility challenge."

Attorney John Rockecharlie, who also represented one of the defendants, said his client was released from jail before he even had a chance to begin work on the case. He reached prosecutor Melissa Hoy, who told him, "I didn't want them to sit in jail a moment longer than they needed to be."

"I think the officer made a mistake, and then when he realized that he made a mistake, rather than owning up to it he tried to cover it up," Rockecharlie said. "And that just really made it more egregious than it already was. So I don't think it was an ongoing scenario of bad faith on the part of this officer. I think it was just a very, very bad mistake."

Rockecharlie applauded the prosecutor's office and the police department "for doing the right thing once they found out about it."

The magistrate who issued the search warrants with the missing information on the detective's behalf is not a focus of the investigation. "Nothing suggests that the magistrate's actions were anything but innocent error, and that office tried to fix it legally as soon as the problem was discovered," Nesbitt said.