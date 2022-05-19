State and local police investigate I-64 shooting in East End in Henrico County

Virginia State Police and Henrico County police responded to an apparent gunshot victim on Interstate 64 while assisting a disabled vehicle Thursday. Police were working into the evening to discover a motive and more details from this incident.

Around 4 p.m., a state trooper responded to a motorist on I-64 near the Shockoe Valley Bridge in the East End in Henrico County. Two lanes near mile marker 191 were shut down as law enforcement and the Virginia Department of Transportation addressed the incident.

During that response, another driver pulled up and requested help from the state police for a passenger who'd been struck by gunfire, police said in a news release.

The gunshot victim was treated by emergency crews on the scene, then was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Seay at (804) 501-7323, contacting Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or through the P3Tips app online or on a smartphone.