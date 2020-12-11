State and Richmond-area police agencies say they will not enforce governor's COVID curfew by stopping cars

Virginia State Police and Richmond-area law enforcement agencies say they will not be stopping motorists to enforce compliance with Gov. Ralph Northam's modified stay-at-home order that imposes a midnight to 5 a.m. curfew beginning Monday.
"We will NOT be conducting traffic stops on people otherwise lawfully operating a motor vehicle during these times," Chesterfield County Police Chief Jeffrey Katz said in a posting Thursday evening on his Facebook page. "The law requires officers to have reasonable suspicion to stop a driver. There are completely lawful reasons for people to be out and about during these times and therefore mere operation of a motor vehicle does not remotely meet the legal burden necessary to justify a lawful stop."
Katz said he decided to address the issue publicly after receiving a number of inquiries about Gov. Northam's most recent executive order that tightens restrictions due to "an untamed spike of COVID-19 cases in the state in the middle of the busy holiday season."
Northam ordered a nightly curfew from midnight until 5 a.m. and mandated that all public and private in-person social gatherings be limited to 10 people. The new restrictions go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday and expire Jan. 31. Northam said the "common sense" restrictions could be lifted early or extended, depending on the state’s trends.
“Virginia will go into a modified stay-at-home order,” Northam said during a Thursday briefing with reporters. “The virus, we know, spreads when people are around each other in groups. When groups are smaller, it spreads less. That’s one more reason why it’s important to stay home. If you don’t need to be out, we ask you to stay home.”
Much like Chesterfield, Virginia State Police said state troopers will not make traffic stops solely for violations of the governor's modified-stay-at-home order. "All traffic stops require reasonable suspicion that a violation of the law has occurred," state police spokesman Corinne Geller said in a statement provided by police officials.
While encouraging residents to "do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19," state police officials noted that the modified stay-at-home order found in Northam's executive order 72 does not carry a specific civil or criminal penalty.
Police in Henrico County also will not be stopping cars during the curfew hours, said police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka.
"As a community we want to slow and stop the spread, and we're asking everyone to do their part," Pecka said. "But as far as enforcement efforts, we're not going to be out there just stopping cars between 12 and 5."
"Henrico police would need a reason to initiate a traffic stop," and that would require something much more than just being on the road during the curfew, he said.
Likewise, the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said deputies would not conduct traffic stops "solely for driving between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. and simply for being on the roadways."
"For an officer to initiate a traffic stop, they are required to have articulate reasonable suspicion," Sheriff David Hines said in a statement provided to the newspaper. "Simply operating a motor vehicle between the hours of the curfew listed in Executive Order #72 does not rise to that level. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to maintain the same level of professionalism we always have while protecting our citizens rights.”
Richmond police said they were working on a statement Friday but did not immediately provide a response.
In the section of the governor's executive order regarding the curfew, Northam said Virginians were permitted to leave their homes for these purposes:
• Obtaining food, beverages, goods and certain services
• Seeking medical attention, essential social services, governmental services and assistance from law enforcement or emergency services
• Taking care of other individuals or animals
• Traveling required by court order or to facilitate child custody, visitation, or child care
• Engaging in exercise, provided individuals comply with social distancing requirements
• Traveling to and from one’s residence, place of worship, or work
• Traveling to and from an educational institution
• Volunteering with organizations that provide charitable or social services
• Leaving one’s residence due to a reasonable fear for health or safety, at the direction of law enforcement, or at the direction of another government agency
