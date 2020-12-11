State and Richmond-area police agencies say they will not enforce governor's COVID curfew by stopping cars

Much like Chesterfield, Virginia State Police said state troopers will not make traffic stops solely for violations of the governor's modified-stay-at-home order. "All traffic stops require reasonable suspicion that a violation of the law has occurred," state police spokesman Corinne Geller said in a statement provided by police officials.

While encouraging residents to "do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19," state police officials noted that the modified stay-at-home order found in Northam's executive order 72 does not carry a specific civil or criminal penalty.

Police in Henrico County also will not be stopping cars during the curfew hours, said police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka.

"As a community we want to slow and stop the spread, and we're asking everyone to do their part," Pecka said. "But as far as enforcement efforts, we're not going to be out there just stopping cars between 12 and 5."

"Henrico police would need a reason to initiate a traffic stop," and that would require something much more than just being on the road during the curfew, he said.

Likewise, the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said deputies would not conduct traffic stops "solely for driving between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. and simply for being on the roadways."