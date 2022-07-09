State Bar suspends license of Dinwiddie's elected chief prosecutor for impairment after she seeks medical leave

The Virginia State Bar has indefinitely suspended the law license of Dinwiddie County Commonwealth's Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill due to an undisclosed impairment, after Baskervill notified the 11th Judicial District's chief judge that her condition requires up to three months of treatment.

"I am currently unable to perform the duties of Commonwealth's Attorney for Dinwiddie County," Baskervill wrote in a letter dated June 30 to Chief Judge Paul W. Cella.

Colonial Heights Senior Commonwealth's Attorney Erin Barr was appointed by the court July 1 to serve as Dinwiddie's acting commonwealth's attorney for 90 days, ending Sept. 30.

Baskervill and her attorney, Jeffrey Geiger, consented to the impairment suspension order issued by the State Bar on Wednesday. The order reads that the Bar's disciplinary board finds that Baskervill "suffers from an impairment" as defined in the Rules of the Supreme Court of Virginia, and "that the underlying condition materially impairs Ms. Baskervill's fitness to practice law."

The suspension order remains in effect "until it is established that she no longer suffers from impairment," the order states.

In addition, the order requires Baskervill to notify, by certified mail, "all clients for whom she is currently handling matters and to all opposing attorneys and presiding judges in pending litigation" of the suspension of her license to practice.

The order and Baskervill's letter to the court appears to leave open the possibility that she will seek to have her law license reinstated and return to her duties as Dinwiddie's chief prosecutor upon her recovery. She would be required to petition the Bar to have her license reinstated.

"My physician ... has stated that he feels my condition may take up to three months to treat," Baskervill wrote in her letter to the court. Her physician practices as a psychiatrist and neurologist.

Baskervill could not be immediately reached for comment. A message sent Friday to her work email address at the Dinwiddie Commonwealth's Attorney's Office was not returned, but she may not have received it since she's temporarily relinquished her position.

Geiger, reached Friday, declined to comment, citing confidentiality concerns with the State Bar's order. A reporter for the Richmond Times-Dispatch asked Geiger on Friday to advise Baskervill of the newspaper's interest in speaking with her about the recent developments, but received no response.

In the order appointing Barr as acting Dinwiddie commonwealth's attorney, Judge Cella found that the three-month leave that Baskervill sought was not a "temporary period" as outlined by Virginia law, "but rather a prolonged period of time" that required the appointment of an acting commonwealth's attorney.

Consequently, Cella appointed Barr, who is "highly qualified to act in Ms. Baskervill's place." Barr has been a prosecutor since 2010, serving 10 years in Chesterfield County where she rose to the position of deputy commonwealth's attorney. She joined the Colonial Heights Commonwealth's Attorney's Office in 2020.

"Our thoughts and support are with Ann as she and her family navigate this tough time," Barr said Saturday in a statement. "Our office will be working with the Bar and the Court to ensure the administration of justice and service to the citizens of Dinwiddie is not interrupted in any way. I am honored the court has appointed and entrusted me in this role."

The transfer of power comes at a critical time in Dinwiddie courts, which has eight pending homicide cases that are at various stages in the judicial process. Two area commonwealth's attorneys have agreed to help prosecute those cases.

Colonial Heights Commonwealth's Attorney Gray Collins has assigned his staff to handle three of the cases, and Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor has assigned one of her prosecutors to assist with three others.

Baskervill, a former Richmond prosecutor who has held the job as Dinwiddie commonwealth's attorney since 2015, co-prosecuted one of the region's biggest cases in 2016 - persuading a jury to convict Russell E. Brown III of capital murder in the slaying of veteran Virginia State Police trooper Junius A. Walker, 63, who was set to retire.

Brown fatally shot Walker four times in his police cruiser on March 7, 2013, after the officer pulled alongside Brown’s disabled vehicle on Interstate 85 to see if he needed assistance. Brown's defense counsel argued that he was psychotic and insane at the time of the killings. The jury opted not to sentence Brown to death but that he serve the rest of his life behind bars.