State budget lawmakers advance bill that would create $3 million public defender office in Chesterfield

"On this occasion, it appears we were never asked," he said. "Understanding that the legislature may do as it pleases, or shun thoughtful input if it chooses, I believe a hasty process over such a major change is unwarranted."

Irene Delcamp, who serves as president of the Chesterfield Bar, said she did not receive from Morrissey or other lawmakers a draft of the bill nor was the association asked for its input on the matter. "That's not to say that the senator did not consult with individual attorneys he knows who practice here," she added.

The Bar on Tuesday sent out an email blast asking paying dues members for their feedback.

Attorney John Rockecharlie, who also does court-appointed work, said change is always concerning to those involved, and he noted there are a number of members of the Chesterfield criminal bar who make their living as court-appointed attorneys.