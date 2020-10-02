State GOP legislative leaders ask Inspector General to release additional investigative reports of Parole Board

Charlotte Gomer, spokesperson for Attorney General Mark Herring, said, "These questions are protected under attorney-client privilege," and referred questions to the Inspector General's Office.

Alena Yarmosky, spokesperson for Gov. Ralph Northam, also referred the newspaper to the Inspector General about the agency's disclosure process and or subsequent reports. "I will note that Code Section 2.2-313E specifies that only the Inspector General can release this information," she wrote in an email.

Chapman, the Parole Board chair, also declined to comment on whether she has been made aware of additional OSIG reports.

Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, addressed fellow lawmakers about the issue on the Senate floor Friday afternoon.

"This is just fundamentally wrong," Obenshain said of the Inspector General's report being withheld. "The people of Virginia deserve to know if the parole board has screwed up, if they have broken the laws and they have violated their own policies or procedures. It needs to see the light of day. This is not partisan, this is the administration of honest government here in the Commonwealth of Virginia - every single one of us is invested in the integrity of our system.”