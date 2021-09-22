State jail board approves agreement that would allow Riverside Regional Jail to remain open with conditions

The jail review committee findings came as Riverside remained on state probation, which was imposed in July 2019 after the same committee found staff failings that may have contributed to the deaths of two other inmates who killed themselves in 2017. In one of those deaths, a corrections officer resigned after an internal investigation.

During the last five months, Riverside officials and their legal counsel have been negotiating with the state jail board in hopes of reaching an agreement that would avoid a formal hearing and decertification. The talks were not held publicly.

"I'd just like to say thank you for working with us, there's been a lot of effort," Riverside Authority attorney Jeff Gore told the board. He was accompanied by Leabough and Authority Chair Percy Ashcraft. "I think very robust processes will be required and I think it fits with direction that the Riverside board has been going in, and it's going to be a very positive result."

Riverside officials say the jail already has taken several steps to improve its operations and recruit and retain new jail officers to fill more than 80 vacancies.