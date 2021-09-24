State jail board's agreement with Riverside Regional Jail aims to correct problems that led to inmate deaths, hold jail accountable

The agreement will supplant "in its entirety" a probation order that the state jail board imposed on Riverside in June 2019, after the same jail review committee found staff failings that may have directly or indirectly contributed to the deaths of two other inmates who killed themselves in 2017.

Although the agreement addresses specific problems or alleged violations of state correctional standards related to the deaths of the inmates, Riverside and the state jail board agreed that it does not "constitute an admission by Riverside Regional Authority" regarding findings that jail staff may have been responsible for the more recent inmate deaths.

The agreement also notes that on June 4 the Riverside Authority submitted a "Notice of Objections" to the jail review committee's findings. The Authority's objections were based in part "on outside assessment of the cases by experienced physicians in the field of correctional healthcare." The agreement contains no elaboration about that assessment.

The inmate deaths cited by the state jail board that led to this week's signed agreement include: