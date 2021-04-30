State jail review committee recommends Riverside Regional Jail be closed after probe alleges staff failings in 3 inmate deaths

The Authority said it looks forward to presenting "all the facts to the committee and the full board when given the opportunity."

The jail review committee findings come as Riverside remains on state probation, which was imposed in July 2019 after the same committee found staff failings that may have directly or indirectly contributed to the deaths of two other inmates who killed themselves in 2017.

The committee found that jail staff failed to keep close enough watch on an inmate who committed suicide, and that an officer subsequently falsified a logbook related to keeping watch on that prisoner. In the second case, the jail was faulted for not having proper supplies available to respond to a second prisoner's suicide.

The SBLRJ, formerly known as the State Board of Corrections, accepted the committee's findings and placed the jail on "probationary certification" for three years, which requires two unannounced audits every six months.

In the letter sent Friday to Riverside, the dates of the inmate deaths are listed but not their names. Based on Virginia Department of Corrections records and news stories published from jail press releases about prisoner deaths, the inmates are: