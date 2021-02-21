State NAACP seeks investigation of Senate committee process that did not reappoint Chesterfield judge

"If one legislator can effectively 'remove' a sitting judge or obstruct a lawyer from becoming a judge, our judicial selection process will be perverted and judicial independence in Virginia will be completely compromised," the letter said.

The letter continued: "Senator Joe Morrissey is certainly entitled to his opinion on the qualifications of Judge O'Berry and he has emphatically expressed his opinion. However, the committee is duty bound to vote their own opinion on this crucial issue......It is not just an issue for Chesterfield, when you have a highly qualified Black woman judge whose 'controversy' was arguably investigated and created by the same person who seeks to remove her."

Barnette said the letter was sent to selected state legislators to inform them of what transpired.

Reached for comment Sunday, Morrissey said: "I received countless calls from local Black political organizations and advocacy groups, including the Crusade for Voters and the NAACP," Morrissey said. "I received calls from professors at Virginia State University, and they pleaded with me, and Sen. [Ghazala] Hashmi, not to reappoint her. We listened to everybody and we made that decision. The other thing is, we have every intention of appointing an African-American to that bench."