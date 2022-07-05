State police confirm 9 fatal crashes over Fourth of July weekend

Nine people, including three motorcyclists, were killed in crashes over the Fourth of July weekend across Virginia.

As of Tuesday, Virginia has recorded 423 traffic deaths statewide in 2022, according to State Police Superintendent Col. Gary Settle.

“As encouraging as it is to see fewer traffic deaths this July 4 holiday weekend compared to last year, Virginians still cannot let their guard down when it comes to traffic safety,” Settle said in a statement.

In 2021, VSP recorded 12 fatalities over Independence Day weekend. This year, police said the nine fatal crashes occurred in the cities of Danville, Franklin, Norfolk and Portsmouth and the counties of Botetourt, Chesterfield, King William, Loudoun and Warren.

The motorcycle fatalities occurred in the cities of Franklin and Portsmouth and Chesterfield County, and an ATV crash occurred in King William County, police said.

Two of the three motorcycle fatalities were single-vehicle incidents. The Danville and Warren County crashes involved pedestrians, police said.

“I cannot stress enough the need for drivers to slow their speed, wear a seat belt, drive distraction free and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” Settle said. “Simply drive to save lives.”

Over the weekend, state police commenced a four-day operation dubbed the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort, also known as the CARE initiative. The operation and data gathering period ran from 12:01 a.m. July 1 to midnight Monday.

Over that time, troopers cited 4,262 speeding and 1,585 reckless drivers and arrested 69 individuals for operating under the influence, police said.

Troopers also issued 429 seat belt citations and 131 citations for children not being properly secured in the vehicle while 165 drivers were cited in violation of Virginia’s “hands free” law, which was passed by the Virginia General Assembly in 2020.

State police also helped 977 disabled or stranded motorists.

Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund — a fund amended by the state legislature in 2007 to benefit public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.