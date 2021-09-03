State police decline prosecutor's request to probe Petersburg detective's misplaced evidence

"Who knows what happened to those items that were strewn about and not properly stored?" Petersburg Public Defender Shaun Huband said last month.

Contacted Friday and told that state police would not investigate, Huband said, "It's baffling to me that this sort of thing can occur. I don't understand how a police organization could determine something like a lack of criminal intent by just talking to one person — and not looking at records, not going into the property room, and not interviewing people."

Attorney Susan Allen, who represents a juvenile defendant charged with an offense for which Harris collected evidence, has said she still is not aware of any accounting of the evidence that was recovered, what cases are affected, what the evidence was that was mishandled or the nature of the mishandling.

In a recent interview, Buckner said she requested state police to intervene several weeks ago and conduct an investigation related to "issues of the [police] property room" where evidence is stored.

Buckner said she asked for the probe "because of the impact that this incident is having on my office, and the ability for us to do what we need to do — which unfolded because of everything that was found related to Detective Harris."