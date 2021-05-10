 Skip to main content
State police: Driver fatally shoots self after troopers disable car during pursuit
A motorist being pursued by police on Interstate 95 died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after officers disabled the driver's car, authorities said.

At the request of Henrico County police, state troopers joined in the pursuit of a 2010 Honda Accord at 8:10 a.m. on southbound I-95 near the Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond, state police Sgt. Dylan Davenport said.

As the pursuit neared the Walthall Exit at mile marker 58 in Chesterfield County, troopers deployed a tire deflation device in an attempt to end the pursuit. After running over the device, the driver "succumbed to a self inflicted gunshot wound," Davenport said. No one else was inside the vehicle.

Authorities have not publicly identified the driver.

Davenport said the investigation is continuing.

