State police: Driver fatally shoots self after troopers disable car during pursuit

A motorist being pursued by police on Interstate 95 died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after officers disabled the driver's car, authorities said.
At the request of Henrico County police, state troopers joined in the pursuit of a 2010 Honda Accord at 8:10 a.m. on southbound I-95 near the Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond, state police Sgt. Dylan Davenport said.
As the pursuit neared the Walthall Exit at mile marker 58 in Chesterfield County, troopers deployed a tire deflation device in an attempt to end the pursuit. After running over the device, the driver "succumbed to a self inflicted gunshot wound," Davenport said. No one else was inside the vehicle.
Authorities have not publicly identified the driver.
Davenport said the investigation is continuing.
(804) 649-6450