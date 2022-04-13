 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State police investigate I-195, I-95 shootings

Virginia State Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred late Tuesday and early Wednesday on area interstates.

Officials said the first shooting occurred around 8:50 p.m. near the Cary Street exit on I-195.

A woman told police she heard a loud sound and pulled over to find three bullet holes in her Lincoln Town Car, according to a news release. Police said the woman was uninjured.

Another shooting occurred around 12:44 a.m. Wednesday on southbound I-95 near the Route 10 exit in Chesterfield.

Police said the passenger of a 2007 Lexus was hit in the arm. Two bullet holes were located in the car’s side window. The female passenger was taken to John Randolph Medical Center to treat her injuries.

At this time there is no information about suspects or suspect vehicles for either incident. This is an ongoing investigation.

