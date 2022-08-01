State police investigating death of Louisa woman found in outbuilding after shots fired call

Virginia State Police is investigating the death of a Louisa County woman whose body was found Sunday inside an outbuilding on a residential property in the town of Mineral.

The remains of Sara J. Stanley, 38, were found after Louisa sheriff's deputies responded to an 8 p.m. call of shots being fired at a home in the 300 block of West Eighth Street, state police spokeswoman Corrine Geller said in a statement.

Stanley was known to stay at that residence for periods of time, but had no fixed address, Geller said by email in response to a question.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Richmond Field Office is following up on several leads related to a suspect, Geller said.

At this stage, the death is being investigated as a homicide with assistance from the Louisa County Sheriff's Office.

Stanley's remains were taken to Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for autopsy and examination.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on a cell phone or calling (804) 609-5656. Information can also be submitted by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.