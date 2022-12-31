 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State police investigating shooting from moving vehicle on I-85 near Petersburg

An unknown person driving north on Interstate 85 early Saturday morning shot at another moving vehicle on the highway and injured a man, according to Virginia State Police.

The shooting occurred at midnight Saturday near the Petersburg and Dinwiddie County line.

The injured man, a 31-year-old from Petersburg, crashed his 2011 Acura into the jersey wall at the 64.4-mile marker after he was shot in the elbow, police said. He then left his vehicle and ran to a house near the interstate, according to police.

The man was taken to Southside Regional Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation by Virginia State Police. Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 609-5656 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

