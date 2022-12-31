State police investigating shooting from moving vehicle on I-85 near Petersburg

An unknown person driving north on Interstate 85 early Saturday morning shot at another moving vehicle on the highway and injured a man, according to Virginia State Police.
The shooting occurred at midnight Saturday near the Petersburg and Dinwiddie County line.
The injured man, a 31-year-old from Petersburg, crashed his 2011 Acura into the jersey wall at the 64.4-mile marker after he was shot in the elbow, police said. He then left his vehicle and ran to a house near the interstate, according to police.
The man was taken to Southside Regional Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident is under investigation by Virginia State Police. Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 609-5656 or email
questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
PHOTOS: 34 new troopers graduate from Virginia State Police Academy
Graduates of the 138th Va. State Police Academy class recite the Virginia State Police Trooper’s Pledge Friday, December 30, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Graduates of the 138th Va. State Police Academy class recite the Virginia State Police Trooper's Pledge Friday, December 30, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Graduates of the 138th Virginia State Police Academy class stand during the presentation of the colors Friday, December 30, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Trooper Joshua Louis Johnson, president of the 138th Va. State Police Academy class, speaks during graduation Friday, December 30, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Col. Gary T. Settle, superintendent of the Virginia State Police, shakes hands with Trooper Brian K. Misener as he receives the Lt. Colonel Charles M. Robinson Physical Training Award- Male during the 138th Virginia State Police Academy class graduation Friday, December 30, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
W. Steven Flaherty, former Virginia State Police superintendent, listens to Col. Gary T. Settle, superintendent of the VSP, speak during the 138th Va. State Police Academy class graduation Friday, December 30, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Col. Gary T. Settle, superintendent of the Virginia State Police, speaks during the 138th Virginia State Police Academy class graduation Friday, December 30, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Lt Col. Kirk S. Marlowe, deputy superintendent of the Virginia State Police, shakes hands with Trooper Boreika Sharayn Burwell after she received the Lt. Colonel Charles M. Robinson Physical Training Award- Female during the 138th Virginia State Police Academy class graduation Friday, December 30, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Col. Gary T. Settle, superintendent of the Virginia State Police, speaks during the 138th Virginia State Police Academy class graduation Friday, December 30, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Virginia State Police Pipes and Drums play during the 138th Va. State Police Academy class graduation Friday, December 30, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Col. Gary T. Settle, superintendent of the Virginia State Police, shook hands with trooper Troy Malcolm Shelton on Friday during graduation for members of the 138th class of the Virginia State Police Academy. Shelton received the Scholastic Achievement Award.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Gov. Glenn Youngkin watches as Bob Mosier, Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, shakes hands with Trooper Boreika Sharayn Burwell after she received the Lt. Colonel Charles M. Robinson Physical Training Award- Female during the 138th Virginia State Police Academy class graduation Friday, December 30, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Col. Gary T. Settle, superintendent of the Virginia State Police, shakes hands with Trooper Cristian Adolfo Durham as he receives his diploma during the 138th Va. State Police Academy class graduation Friday, December 30, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Col. Gary T. Settle, superintendent of the Virginia State Police, shakes hands with Trooper Trenzas D. Whitley as he receives his diplooma during the 138th Virginia State Police Academy class graduation Friday, December 30, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Troopers stand as diplomas are given to thirty-four graduates of the 138th Va. State Police Academy class Friday, December 30, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Gov. Glenn Youngkin speakds during the 138th Virginia State Police Academy class graduation Friday, December 30, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Gov. Glenn Youngkin speakds during the 138th Virginia State Police Academy class graduation Friday, December 30, 2022.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH