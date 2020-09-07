State police: Man with knife who abducted boy surrenders after I-64 pursuit ends in New Kent crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man armed with a knife who had abducted a 4-year-old boy surrendered to authorities Monday afternoon after a high-speed pursuit ended in a crash along Interstate 64 in New Kent County, according to Virginia State Police.

State police said Norfolk police had requested assistance with finding a Toyota in an abduction case. State police were able to locate the vehicle as it was traveling east on Interstate 64 near the 200 mile marker, and when a trooper tried to pull over the driver about 2:25 p.m. Sunday, the driver refused to stop.

The Toyota was traveling faster than 100 mph during the pursuit when the driver lost control and the vehicle crashed near Exit 205 in New Kent, police said. Troopers saw the driver exit the vehicle — armed with a knife and carrying the child — and then flee into the woods.

State police said troopers pursued the man into the woods and were able to verbally de-escalate the situation and persuade the man to put down the knife. Troopers then took the man into custody and secured the child without further incident.

The suspect and child were taken to VCU Medical Center for evaluation. The child has since been returned to his mother.

The suspect, whose identity was not immediately released, has since been transported to Henrico County Jail. Charges were pending.