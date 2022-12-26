State police responded to deadly Dinwiddie crash on Christmas Eve

Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Dinwiddie County on the afternoon of Christmas Eve.

The crash occurred around 3:35 p.m. Saturday on Route 1, less than a mile south of Route 650 and Hamilton Arms Road.

Police said a 1994 Dodge Caravan was traveling south on Route 1 and a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes.

The Dodge was unable to avoid the wrong-way vehicle, and the two vehicles collided head-on.

The driver of the Dodge — Harriel T. Starke, 73, of Dolphin — died at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet — Tylor C. Bridges, 29, of Chester — was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending.