State police responded to deadly Dinwiddie crash on Christmas Eve

Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Dinwiddie County on the afternoon of Christmas Eve.
The crash occurred around 3:35 p.m. Saturday on Route 1, less than a mile south of Route 650 and Hamilton Arms Road.
Police said a 1994 Dodge Caravan was traveling south on Route 1 and a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes.
The Dodge was unable to avoid the wrong-way vehicle, and the two vehicles collided head-on.
The driver of the Dodge — Harriel T. Starke, 73, of Dolphin — died at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet — Tylor C. Bridges, 29, of Chester — was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending.