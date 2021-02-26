State police troopers justified in fatal shooting of Xzavier Hill, Goochland grand jury finds

The Goochland County commonwealth's attorney announced Friday evening that a grand jury had found the actions of two Virginia State Police troopers justified in the Jan. 9 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Xzavier Hill after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 64.
