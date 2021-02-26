 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State police troopers justified in fatal shooting of Xzavier Hill, Goochland grand jury finds
1 comment

State police troopers justified in fatal shooting of Xzavier Hill, Goochland grand jury finds

{{featured_button_text}}

The Goochland County commonwealth's attorney announced Friday evening that a grand jury had found the actions of two Virginia State Police troopers justified in the Jan. 9 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Xzavier Hill after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 64.

Xzavier Hill

Hill

 FAMILY PHOTO

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Insurance claims from Texas cold snap could set new record

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News